Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. hilariously shows why you shouldn’t swear near toddlers

It’s nice to know that when it comes to parenting, the talented and famous have the same problems as the rest of us.

This video shared on Instagram by actress and singer, Nicolette Robinson, of her musical theatre star husband Leslie Odom Jr. as he read to their three-year-old daughter Lucille Ruby, is a perfect illustration of one giant pitfall for parents.

“You have to stop doing naughty!”

Excellent advice from Lucille Ruby.

Kids, eh! You can say “Mama” and “Dada” to them a hundred times and they’ll ignore you, but say “F*ck” just once …

Her little pause before she drops it again 😂😂 already a comedic genius

This is my favorite thing ever.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 her squeals & laughter are the best!

Like Nicolette and Leslie, scubagirl22031 wasn’t able to stifle her laughter when a similar thing happened.

“Once, in the grocery store, my very young son started in with a very loud and repeated imitation of me saying, “Goddammit!” I couldn’t help but laugh so then he kept saying it to the point where I was shushing him and trying to cover his mouth with my hand while tears ran down my face from laughter. It was the worst reaction I could have had because of course he thought it was hysterical. Oh my goodness, it still kills me and it’s been at least 5 years.”

Here’s Lucille Ruby’s talented dad in action in the soon-to-be-released film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s hit musical, Hamilton.

IT’S AARON BURR, SIR! Tony Award-winning actor @leslieodomjr talks about bringing "Hamilton" to fans across the country with #Hamilfilm and have them experience the hit musical in their own homes on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/3dzxNpgPJ6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 23, 2020

Bleeping amazing.

