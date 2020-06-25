‘Finally, insomnia explained,’ says @drruthmitchell over on Twitter.

Nailed it.

So THAT'S why my legs jiggle while I'm working during the day!!! Mystery solved! 😂 — K #BLM Murray MD (@kmurraymd1) June 25, 2020

I consider my anxiety half-empty instead of half-full. — lunatic skies (@lunatic_core) June 25, 2020

This explains everything about the last few months. https://t.co/4jDZDY8KDO — 𝕳𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝕶 (@hollyblack) June 25, 2020

READ MORE

Useful insomnia pie chart

Source @drruthmitchell Image Pixabay