Boris Johnson’s plane’s had its £900k paint job – 9 favourite things people said about it

You might have read how Boris Johnson wanted the plane that he occasionally uses to fly overseas to be given a red, white and blue paint job because he thought its grey colour a bit drab.

Well now the so-called prime minister’s new-look transport has been revealed and, well, have a look for yourself.

Sky News showing footage of the PM’s Voyager taking off for the first time after its £900k paint job pic.twitter.com/BVnOCjMJYH — John Stevens (@johnestevens) June 25, 2020

Here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

This cost £900,000. It’s a fucking tail. pic.twitter.com/pQ4mNO6Gph — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 25, 2020

2.

They should have called it Con Air. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 25, 2020

3.

If they'd asked, I'm sure I could've helped them find someone to do that cheaper. https://t.co/a2XEexXpJW — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 25, 2020

4.

450,000 school meals it cost to make this airborne brexit dildo https://t.co/RmNwjR2O7s — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 25, 2020

5.

I take it all back. Absolute bargain. https://t.co/Ixm8vnzCDo — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 25, 2020

6.

Looking forward to when this metaphor in waiting drops out of the fucking sky because they've deported all the maintenance crew https://t.co/R9REWBrE9D — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) June 25, 2020

7.

It looks like BA. Most people will assume it’s BA. Why doesn’t he just fly BA? — Rhys Phillips 🇪🇺 (@RhysPOspreys) June 25, 2020

8.

Air Farce 1 — Jamie Dorrington (@JADorrington) June 25, 2020

9.

First glimpse of the PM’s new Voyager aeroplane after its £900K paintjob pic.twitter.com/CkFtVZx4Q8 — christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 25, 2020

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

And not forgetting this.

You can slap all the Union Jacks you like on the RAF's Voyager but nothing can disguise the fact that it's actually an Airbus A330 – perhaps the finest example of EU and European collaboration in the skies Assembled in France, fitted in Spain and powered by Rolls Royce engines https://t.co/Sj5htkNhKb — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 25, 2020

READ MORE

Boris Johnson had a challenge for Keir Starmer at PMQs and his comeback was quite something

Source @johnestevens