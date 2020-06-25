Boris Johnson’s plane’s had its £900k paint job – 9 favourite things people said about it
You might have read how Boris Johnson wanted the plane that he occasionally uses to fly overseas to be given a red, white and blue paint job because he thought its grey colour a bit drab.
Well now the so-called prime minister’s new-look transport has been revealed and, well, have a look for yourself.
Sky News showing footage of the PM’s Voyager taking off for the first time after its £900k paint job pic.twitter.com/BVnOCjMJYH
— John Stevens (@johnestevens) June 25, 2020
Here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.
1.
This cost £900,000. It’s a fucking tail. pic.twitter.com/pQ4mNO6Gph
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 25, 2020
2.
They should have called it Con Air.
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 25, 2020
3.
If they'd asked, I'm sure I could've helped them find someone to do that cheaper. https://t.co/a2XEexXpJW
— Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 25, 2020
4.
450,000 school meals it cost to make this airborne brexit dildo https://t.co/RmNwjR2O7s
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 25, 2020
5.
I take it all back. Absolute bargain. https://t.co/Ixm8vnzCDo
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 25, 2020
6.
Looking forward to when this metaphor in waiting drops out of the fucking sky because they've deported all the maintenance crew https://t.co/R9REWBrE9D
— Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) June 25, 2020
7.
It looks like BA. Most people will assume it’s BA. Why doesn’t he just fly BA?
— Rhys Phillips 🇪🇺 (@RhysPOspreys) June 25, 2020
8.
Air Farce 1
— Jamie Dorrington (@JADorrington) June 25, 2020
9.
First glimpse of the PM’s new Voyager aeroplane after its £900K paintjob pic.twitter.com/CkFtVZx4Q8
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 25, 2020
Just in the interests of balance and all that …
Come on, it’s magnificent. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/luJV9uDUzh
— Ben Goldsmith (@BenGoldsmith) June 25, 2020
And not forgetting this.
You can slap all the Union Jacks you like on the RAF's Voyager but nothing can disguise the fact that it's actually an Airbus A330 – perhaps the finest example of EU and European collaboration in the skies
Assembled in France, fitted in Spain and powered by Rolls Royce engines https://t.co/Sj5htkNhKb
— Otto English (@Otto_English) June 25, 2020
