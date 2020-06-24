Trump thinks too much testing is behind America’s terrible coronavirus rate – 7 thorough debunkings

During his coronavirus party rally in Tulsa, Donald Trump once again brought up his oddly persistent belief that increased testing causes a high rate of Covid-19, rather than simply alerting the country to an existing one.

Here’s what he said this time.

Trump: When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down please. pic.twitter.com/RalPJeVH0F — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 21, 2020

Even though he’d said this before, White House staff insisted he was “kidding”, to which he responded “I don’t kid.”

He then tweeted this:

Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

He’s not kidding.

These seven takedowns beautifully illustrate the stupidity of his theory.

1.

Donnie, let me explain. With less testing, you will show, as data, fewer cases, but there will STILL BE MORE AND MORE SICK PEOPLE! EVEN IF THEY ARE NOT REPORTED AS TESTS, THEY ARE STILL SICK. WTF is wrong with you?? All you care about is WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE. NOT WHAT IT IS. https://t.co/1UteDiF0zS — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 23, 2020

2.

If you banned all testing for cancer you could claim that you'd cured it. That would be a real election winner. https://t.co/tkqD1ieoBV — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 23, 2020

3.

Ladies, if you don't get a pregnancy test, you're not really pregnant. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 23, 2020

4.

Took down all the smoke detectors in my house to show fewer cases of 🔥. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 23, 2020

5.

And if you stop weighing yourself, you stop gaining weight. https://t.co/S5o0Lot6bC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 23, 2020

6.

If you stop holding press conferences, the questions will disappear — Anthony David (@ProfTonyDavid) June 23, 2020

7.

If a tree falls in the forest, and there's no one there to hear it, does it make a sound? https://t.co/cCLvdDYJ76 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 23, 2020

George Takei gets it.

We actually rank #26th in the world in per capita testing, Donald. Given the size of our country, we need to do more, not less. Also, you're an idiot. https://t.co/3jviX9za6i — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 23, 2020

Source Donald Trump Image @Acyn, @mbaumi on Unsplash