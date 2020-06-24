This cyclist trying to catch his runaway dog is a heart in mouth edge of the seat thrill ride

The cinemas might not be open but this GoPro video of a cyclist trying to catch his runaway dog is the only edge of the seat thriller you need right now.

We just watched it for the first time and it’s left us … emotional.

Cats: ‘We have 9 lives.’

That dog: ‘Hold my beer.

We don’t know what these people are saying, but we know exactly what they mean.

Yay!

READ MORE

This cat thinking long and hard about hitting this dog is 36 seconds very well spent

Source @calavertitabike H/T @trevorbmbagency