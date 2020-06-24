If ever a single sign summed up where we are right now then it’s this

Sign of the day, week, month, and basically the whole year.

‘Oh no,’ said @EtheHerring who shared it on Twitter.

Oh no indeed! And here are our favourite things people said about it.

"Every sign is a story of a mistake" — Stefan Sigurjonsson (@Stefan_Sigur) June 23, 2020

I don't know what's worse, the physical sensation of rubbing sugary, sticky stuff all over your hands or everyone in the cafe looking at you in disbelief as you cleanse yourself with almond syrup. — Sara (@dimloc) June 23, 2020

Someone was chased down the road by bees. — Graham Webb (@DrGW0) June 23, 2020

The hand sanitiser flavoured iced latte was a roaring success though… — Alan 🐝 (@alan0669) June 23, 2020

Last word to @EtheHerring herself.

Do you ever think: 4 billion years of evolution for this? — Emily Herring is extremely online (@EtheHerring) June 23, 2020

