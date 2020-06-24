Simply 13 funny things people said about Donald Trump pointing at his wall
Donald Trump’s taken time out from his busy (golfing) schedule to visit the US-Mexico border. The so-called president took a close-up look at a new section of the barrier in Arizona.
And if you think it’s crying out for a caption, you’d be right.
Captions, anyone? (h/t @simonmarksfsn) #pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/BQrUK1joji
— The Poke (@ThePoke) June 24, 2020
Here are the best you sent to us and @simonmarksfsn on Twitter.
1.
All in all it’s just another prick near a wall
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 24, 2020
2.
That’s how steep the ramp was.
— donalfall (@donalfall) June 24, 2020
3.
After 9 hours, Trump realised he was on the Mexican side of the wall.
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 23, 2020
4.
"America's over there, you say?" https://t.co/ShDMaayspv
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 23, 2020
5.
#PokeChallenge “I’d like this one but in gold.”
— Oonagh (@Okeating) June 24, 2020
6.
And this is the very edge, which proves the world is flat.
— Wyn (@wynpennant) June 24, 2020
7.
The new Pink Floyd album looks shit pic.twitter.com/LXDJJX6rqX
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 23, 2020
8.
And that keeps the virus OUT … right?
— Matt Frei (@mattfrei) June 24, 2020
9.
Trump arrives at Worthy farm despite advice not to go there.
— Jo 🕷 (@Jo_joblogs) June 24, 2020
10.
“It’s a great fence, the best, but isn’t it supposed to be on the other side? Stopping them? This one’s stopping us. See? I know fences. Nobody knows fences like me. The fences, they tell me. They say, no one knows fences like you. This one’s definitely the wrong way round.”
— John Le Brocq (@JohnLeBrocq) June 23, 2020
11.
“Is it double-sided?”
— Scottish Footy Cards (@ScotsFootyCards) June 23, 2020
12.
So if I fall off, can you put me back together again??
— Graham Mooney (@stky_wicket) June 23, 2020
13.
“Look at that beautiful wall, they’ll never get over that!”
“Sir, we’re in Mexico”.
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) June 24, 2020
Or if you prefer it without words …
No words necessaryhttps://t.co/ZMjxoPvU9w pic.twitter.com/Ej7BLncyJZ
— Lee Kelly (@LeePKelly) June 23, 2020
