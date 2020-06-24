Simply 13 funny things people said about Donald Trump pointing at his wall

Donald Trump’s taken time out from his busy (golfing) schedule to visit the US-Mexico border. The so-called president took a close-up look at a new section of the barrier in Arizona.

And if you think it’s crying out for a caption, you’d be right.

Here are the best you sent to us and @simonmarksfsn on Twitter.

1.

All in all it’s just another prick near a wall — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 24, 2020

2.

That’s how steep the ramp was. — donalfall (@donalfall) June 24, 2020

3.

After 9 hours, Trump realised he was on the Mexican side of the wall. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 23, 2020

4.

5.

#PokeChallenge “I’d like this one but in gold.” — Oonagh (@Okeating) June 24, 2020

6.

And this is the very edge, which proves the world is flat. — Wyn (@wynpennant) June 24, 2020

7.

The new Pink Floyd album looks shit pic.twitter.com/LXDJJX6rqX — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 23, 2020

8.

And that keeps the virus OUT … right? — Matt Frei (@mattfrei) June 24, 2020

9.

Trump arrives at Worthy farm despite advice not to go there. — Jo 🕷 (@Jo_joblogs) June 24, 2020

10.

“It’s a great fence, the best, but isn’t it supposed to be on the other side? Stopping them? This one’s stopping us. See? I know fences. Nobody knows fences like me. The fences, they tell me. They say, no one knows fences like you. This one’s definitely the wrong way round.” — John Le Brocq (@JohnLeBrocq) June 23, 2020

11.

“Is it double-sided?” — Scottish Footy Cards (@ScotsFootyCards) June 23, 2020

12.

So if I fall off, can you put me back together again?? — Graham Mooney (@stky_wicket) June 23, 2020

13.

“Look at that beautiful wall, they’ll never get over that!” “Sir, we’re in Mexico”. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) June 24, 2020

Or if you prefer it without words …

