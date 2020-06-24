This comparison between Rod Stewart and Donald Trump was sailing a bit close to the wind – the 8 best reactions

With everyone talking about Donald Trump almost constantly, it was kind of inevitable that people would run out of apt comparisons, which seems to be what happened with this quote in the New York Times.

Now, Rod Stewart may not be to everyone’s taste, but that’s too far by anyone’s reckoning.

Although the quote was from Republican strategist, Terry Sullivan, the article’s co-author Maggie Haberman felt the full force of the angry Rod Stewart fandom.

These were our favourite outraged reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

The real cause of the furore, Terry Sullivan, at least made this apology.

Still such a terrible analogy, I don’t want to talk about it.

Source Maggie Haberman