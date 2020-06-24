This comparison between Rod Stewart and Donald Trump was sailing a bit close to the wind – the 8 best reactions

With everyone talking about Donald Trump almost constantly, it was kind of inevitable that people would run out of apt comparisons, which seems to be what happened with this quote in the New York Times.

Trump is “the Rod Stewart of politicians — he may keep coming up with new material but deep down he knows his fans just want to hear ‘Wake Up Maggie,’ so he keeps playing the same tune because he can’t stand the thought of them not loving his performance.” https://t.co/lzhpSB2htf — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 24, 2020

Now, Rod Stewart may not be to everyone’s taste, but that’s too far by anyone’s reckoning.

Although the quote was from Republican strategist, Terry Sullivan, the article’s co-author Maggie Haberman felt the full force of the angry Rod Stewart fandom.

These were our favourite outraged reactions.

1.

Why the hell is anyone comparing Donald Trump to Rod Stewart? Rod Stewart never committed treason. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 24, 2020

2.

Wake up Maggie

I think I got something to say to you… The difference between Rod Stewart and King Covid the 19th is that Rod Stewart can still fill an arena. — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) June 24, 2020

3.

Why is the NYT trying to normalize this administration, again? Rod Stewart hasn't done anything to anyone, nor has he committed a crime – he just asked people if they thought he was sexy. So…stop. pic.twitter.com/8y5KISNsSO — Ebony (@hey_ebie) June 24, 2020

4.

5.

this is a really weird way to say he's a fascist who targets marginalized people to motivate his base of racists and bigots. https://t.co/Z98SZeetaq — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) June 24, 2020

6.

If you’re gonna make a tortured analogy, the least you could do is get the song title right https://t.co/7gOeFfOiNl — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) June 24, 2020

7.

Erasing You Wear It Well and Mandolin Wind to own the libs. https://t.co/T5tDMEq6uV — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) June 24, 2020

8.

I'm not a fan or Rod Stewart. I hate his voice & don't really like his songs. BUT do not ever compare him with the orange bollock https://t.co/IdbBahy1aC — Tricoteuse (@Roxy_Hart) June 24, 2020

The real cause of the furore, Terry Sullivan, at least made this apology.

Apparently I’ve awoken a sleeping giant. The Rod Stewart fan base. Sorry, I now realize its “Maggie May” https://t.co/O8D07plT1x — Terry Sullivan (@OnBackground) June 24, 2020

Still such a terrible analogy, I don’t want to talk about it.

