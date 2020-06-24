The government’s calling time on its daily Covid-19 briefing – 5 favourite farewells

After 92 episodes, the UK’s Daily Briefing Show has come to an end.

No more “Next slide please.”

No more scientists trying to disagree with government policy without actually calling them a bunch of w*nkers.

No more made-up numbers – we’re looking at you, Priti.

The PM himself took the last briefing, announcing a reduction in the minimum social distance, and the opening of museums, leisure centres and hair salons, among other things.

With no scheduled briefing to report on how those measures pan out, it was the political equivalent of shooting J.R. with very little chance of us ever finding out who did it.

As with the previous 91 briefings, Twitter was on hand with some darkly humorous commentary.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Understandably, James O’Brien wasn’t in a joking mood.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson says pubs can reopen in England on 4 July – 13 favourite things people are saying about it

Image Screengrab, Screengrab