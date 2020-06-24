The government’s calling time on its daily Covid-19 briefing – 5 favourite farewells

After 92 episodes, the UK’s Daily Briefing Show has come to an end.

No more “Next slide please.” No more scientists trying to disagree with government policy without actually calling them a bunch of w*nkers. No more made-up numbers – we’re looking at you, Priti.

BREAKING: No 10 announces that today will be the last of the daily press conferences. They'll only be holding them from now on to coincide with "significant announcements" including with the PM. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 23, 2020

The PM himself took the last briefing, announcing a reduction in the minimum social distance, and the opening of museums, leisure centres and hair salons, among other things.

With no scheduled briefing to report on how those measures pan out, it was the political equivalent of shooting J.R. with very little chance of us ever finding out who did it.

As with the previous 91 briefings, Twitter was on hand with some darkly humorous commentary.

1.

No more Daily Briefing. Going to miss it. Maybe they should do a compilation show, or get Rylan to count us down the best bits. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) June 23, 2020

2.

Can't believe they cancelled the daily briefing show after one season just because the main characters killed loads of people — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 23, 2020

3.

Today is the last daily briefing.

We didn't want to still be having to answer questions next week when the death rate starts to rise again. #DailyBriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 23, 2020

4.

some say The Daily Press Conference jumped the shark several seasons ago — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 23, 2020

5.

Ah the last ever #dailybriefing I will miss the ones presented by Frank Spencer they were the best — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 23, 2020

Understandably, James O’Brien wasn’t in a joking mood.

The scant scrutiny of their entering & handling of lockdown will not be extended to their attempts at exiting.

How utterly & disgracefully predictable. https://t.co/60JwHiR2Zw — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 23, 2020

