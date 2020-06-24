“Filling my PC with Beans and Hiring a Repairman to Fix it” goes exactly as you’d expect

Vlogger Ross Creations probably gave this computer repairman the story he’ll dine out on for the rest of his life, and he went viral with the evidence.

We toast his creativity. He also posted it on Twitter.

Filling my PC with Beans and Hiring a Repairman to Fix it pic.twitter.com/xFepzUDVvC — RossCreations (@CreationsRoss) June 21, 2020

With more than seven million views, it has picked up a great many comments.

These were our favourites.

Its bean a while since my computer worked correctly https://t.co/LhJWCaCtdq — Chris G. (@chrisgomez73) June 24, 2020

Having a similar problem. Let me know if there’s a quick fix? — Mike Falzone (@MikeFalzone) June 22, 2020

He must uninstall Java. — Adam Of Tall Trades 🇨🇦 (@adamof_alltrade) June 22, 2020

Even the guy trying to voice the story for YouTube struggled to keep his composure.

I’m having a difficult time with this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/sa2mofPRom — Daily Dose (@ddofinternet) June 22, 2020

That’s definitely not canned laughter.

Source Vlog Creations Image Vlog Creations