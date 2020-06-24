“Filling my PC with Beans and Hiring a Repairman to Fix it” goes exactly as you’d expect

Vlogger Ross Creations probably gave this computer repairman the story he’ll dine out on for the rest of his life, and he went viral with the evidence.

We toast his creativity. He also posted it on Twitter.

With more than seven million views, it has picked up a great many comments.

These were our favourites.

Even the guy trying to voice the story for YouTube struggled to keep his composure.

That’s definitely not canned laughter.

