How to exercise when the pubs are open but the gyms are closed

The pubs are open but the gyms are closed, so how are people supposed to get beach body ready?

Like this.

Pubs opening, but gyms closed? Don’t worry, ‘Caribbean’ chef Jonny Oliver returns with the perfect pub workout 🍻🥴 pic.twitter.com/rtTomAX12q — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) June 23, 2020

Now that P.E. With Joe has ended, there’s a celebrity workout slot just waiting for Munya Chawawa – or ‘Jonny Oliver’.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

The last move finished me 😂 https://t.co/AmIqKjNnF9 — dev (@dev_101) June 23, 2020

He literally doesn’t miss and how does he edit these videos so quickly?! https://t.co/eGMwZPHeRm — HabKat (@Habibakatsha) June 23, 2020

You’ve done it again omg — jack rem x (@jackremmington) June 23, 2020

“C’mon Boris you bloodclaart” took me out 😂😂😂😩😩 — Nicola (@NicolaMBlair) June 23, 2020

We fully expect all of you to at least try the Weineken Walk or a couple of bobs and weaves. Lockdown lethargy? Not us.

READ MORE

This hilarious sketch imagines how Twitter might have told Katie Hopkins she was banned

Source Munya Chawawa Image Munya Chawawa