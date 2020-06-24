How to exercise when the pubs are open but the gyms are closed

The pubs are open but the gyms are closed, so how are people supposed to get beach body ready?

Like this.

Now that P.E. With Joe has ended, there’s a celebrity workout slot just waiting for Munya Chawawa – or ‘Jonny Oliver’.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

We fully expect all of you to at least try the Weineken Walk or a couple of bobs and weaves. Lockdown lethargy? Not us.

Source Munya Chawawa