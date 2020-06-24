Donald Trump still doesn’t know what the 19 stands for in Covid-19

Lots of things to unpack in this short clip of Donald Trump talking Covid-19 but two things in particular stand out. The racism, and the fact he still appears not to know what the 19 stands for in Covid-19.

These responses pretty much sum it up, we reckon.

And just in case you’re reading this, Mr President.

And again.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s words are even funnier in the mouth of his Disney hall of presidents’ exhibit

Source @Acyn