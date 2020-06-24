Donald Trump still doesn’t know what the 19 stands for in Covid-19

Lots of things to unpack in this short clip of Donald Trump talking Covid-19 but two things in particular stand out. The racism, and the fact he still appears not to know what the 19 stands for in Covid-19.

The President uses the term “Kung Flu” again and says “COVID, COVID-19, COVID, I said what’s the 19. COVID-19, some people can’t explain the 19.” pic.twitter.com/9tD6dC8aGB — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 23, 2020

These responses pretty much sum it up, we reckon.

"Some people" is always Trump. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 23, 2020

Same as

"I've been told"

"They told me"

"I've heard"

"Many say"

"Most people"

"XYZ Said"

"The news reported" Damn… it's got to be awfully crowded getting all those people into his head. — JayCee (@FoolsBelieve) June 23, 2020

If you ever feel unqualified for your job, the President still hasn’t figured out the link between the 19 in COVID-19 and the year 2019 seven months into the pandemic pic.twitter.com/KULN5pneaI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 24, 2020

Perhaps we should start calling it COVID-45 in his honor. — Ellen Garrison (@EllenTrailerDog) June 23, 2020

What year do you think trump thinks it is — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 23, 2020

Pro tip: if you were in this college crowd full of aspiring autocrats and you cheered when your sweaty orange God-Emperor said "kung flu" you are a racist little turd https://t.co/0qvU76e09g — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 24, 2020

And just in case you’re reading this, Mr President.

It was discovered in 2019. That's it, that's the entire explanation. Maybe "some people" needs a picture book to help him remember that. — Denise Shearin 🌊 (@DeniseShearin) June 23, 2020

And again.

COVID-19 stands for coronavirus disease 2019. https://t.co/CKuTzY89u7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 24, 2020

