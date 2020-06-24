The end credits of the season finale of The Great British Coronavirus Briefings hilariously tie up all the loose ends
Now that the coronavirus briefings have been reduced to the occasional special, we’re going to miss the opportunity to *checks notes* pull them to pieces for being useless.
Before they become a distant memory, let’s find out what all the main characters have been up to, courtesy of TV producer and director, Joe Myerscough.
The best bit of any final episode is when they tell what everyone is up to now… #DailyBriefing
(inspired by the peerless @Darren_Dutton) pic.twitter.com/voLzauST5j
— Joe Myerscough (@joemyerscough) June 23, 2020
These people loved it as much as we did.
Quality https://t.co/APZYUZz485
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 23, 2020
Classic. https://t.co/xzeTV0ygTV
— GailRenard (@GailRenard) June 23, 2020
This is genius 😅😅 https://t.co/OMMkG2usih
— Ryan Williams (@razza6999) June 23, 2020
I honestly think this is one of the best things I've ever seen. https://t.co/IbDrwIHzjy
— Teaching Geography (@TeachingGeogra1) June 23, 2020
Helen Bray was a little emotional at the ending.
Like any final episode, I had a little crush at this 😢 https://t.co/oQ1qJpiHwz
— Helen Bray (@hjb224) June 23, 2020
Don’t worry, Helen – they’ll probably start up again with the second wave.
READ MORE
The daily briefing got an 80s quiz show ending and it worked a lot better than it should
Source Joe Myerscough Image Joe Myerscough