The end credits of the season finale of The Great British Coronavirus Briefings hilariously tie up all the loose ends

Now that the coronavirus briefings have been reduced to the occasional special, we’re going to miss the opportunity to *checks notes* pull them to pieces for being useless.

Before they become a distant memory, let’s find out what all the main characters have been up to, courtesy of TV producer and director, Joe Myerscough.

The best bit of any final episode is when they tell what everyone is up to now… #DailyBriefing (inspired by the peerless @Darren_Dutton) pic.twitter.com/voLzauST5j — Joe Myerscough (@joemyerscough) June 23, 2020

These people loved it as much as we did.

This is genius 😅😅 https://t.co/OMMkG2usih — Ryan Williams (@razza6999) June 23, 2020

I honestly think this is one of the best things I've ever seen. https://t.co/IbDrwIHzjy — Teaching Geography (@TeachingGeogra1) June 23, 2020

Helen Bray was a little emotional at the ending.

Like any final episode, I had a little crush at this 😢 https://t.co/oQ1qJpiHwz — Helen Bray (@hjb224) June 23, 2020

Don’t worry, Helen – they’ll probably start up again with the second wave.

The daily briefing got an 80s quiz show ending and it worked a lot better than it should

Source Joe Myerscough Image Joe Myerscough