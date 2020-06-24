The end credits of the season finale of The Great British Coronavirus Briefings hilariously tie up all the loose ends

Now that the coronavirus briefings have been reduced to the occasional special, we’re going to miss the opportunity to *checks notes* pull them to pieces for being useless.

Before they become a distant memory, let’s find out what all the main characters have been up to, courtesy of TV producer and director, Joe Myerscough.

These people loved it as much as we did.

Helen Bray was a little emotional at the ending.

Don’t worry, Helen – they’ll probably start up again with the second wave.

READ MORE

The daily briefing got an 80s quiz show ending and it worked a lot better than it should

Source Joe Myerscough Image Joe Myerscough