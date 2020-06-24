Boris Johnson had a challenge for Keir Starmer at PMQs and his comeback was quite something

To PMQs now, where Boris Johnson challenged Keir Starmer to name a single country with a working contact tracing app.

And lots of people – not everyone – enjoyed his reply.

Boom.

You can see the longer, unedited exchange here.

No wonder there was a lot of this going on.

Source @Haggis_UK