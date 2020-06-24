Boris Johnson had a challenge for Keir Starmer at PMQs and his comeback was quite something

To PMQs now, where Boris Johnson challenged Keir Starmer to name a single country with a working contact tracing app.

And lots of people – not everyone – enjoyed his reply.

Boris Johnson – I wonder if the Right Honourable gentleman can name a single country in the world that has a functional contact tracing app? Keir Starmer – Germany 💥#PMQs pic.twitter.com/2xiq5uETQY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 24, 2020

Boom.

Boris Johnson asks Keir Starmer to name a country with a working contact tracing app Starmer replies that the German version has already had 12 million downloads #pmqs — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 24, 2020

You can see the longer, unedited exchange here.

"When are we going to have a working app?" Labour's Sir Keir Starmer says Germany has coronavirus app that's been downloaded 12m times PM Boris Johnson says "he's completely wrong" adding "no country in the world has a working contact tracing app"#PMQs https://t.co/om4Wsd9qdo pic.twitter.com/SLErqXHBPu — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 24, 2020

No wonder there was a lot of this going on.

The Government is asleep at the wheel, lacking in any detail.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/RQ3Mk1fjMf — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) June 24, 2020

READ MORE

The government’s calling time on its daily Covid-19 briefing – 5 favourite farewells

Source @Haggis_UK