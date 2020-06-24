Allison Pearson said this about Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You and people don’t know where to start

If you haven’t seen Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You on BBC1 then you should check it out, with lots of people saying it might be the best drama of the year.

Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson has seen it, and what she said about it had the internet shaking its head in disbelief.

Allison Pearson, astonished to find that black people are fully human beings. pic.twitter.com/vBcYYuON1J — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) June 24, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

The Telegraph is having another normal day (part one) https://t.co/zGT5KyquEx — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 24, 2020

I’m not sure, “You don’t think of them as black because they’re like real human beings,” is the robust rebuttal of systemic racism you seem to think it is, Allison Pearson. pic.twitter.com/NcqwRGx94o — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) June 24, 2020

With actual virtues and vices? No way?! — TeeNoodles #StayHomeSaveLives 🏳️‍🌈 (@TeeNoodles) June 24, 2020

Allison Pearson wrote this in the @Telegraph 🥴 I feel like she really thought she was doing something good here, but my God this is awful. It’s literally an example of the very same systemic racism she mentions. 😐 pic.twitter.com/JvEEyzCEPK — Dapo Adeola (@DapsDraws) June 24, 2020

Hi @allisonpearson the Blackness of the characters in #IMayDestroyYou isn’t “irrelevant” This isn’t a time to not “see colour” Please further your learning. pic.twitter.com/B9QHPW4BpV — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) June 24, 2020

I mean… it is *literally* about systemic racism and it’s intersections with homophobia and sexism. Wtf. — Nicola Washington (@toomuchmother) June 24, 2020

Think about how many layers of institutional anti-blackness made it possible for this paragraph to be conceived, written, edited, approved, and published in The Telegraph today https://t.co/JQOXteMUVR — elliot ross (@elliot__ross) June 24, 2020

And that wasn’t all in today’s Telegraph …

The Telegraph is having a normal day (part two) https://t.co/bz0e2oamPP — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 24, 2020

Also, this.

I find it increasingly hard to believe my memory when it tells me that Allison Pearson used to be the nice one on the 90s Late Review. It's not like ex-communists swinging hard to the right, which has a certain logic. It's like a completely different person. — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) June 24, 2020

You can find I May Destroy You on the iPlayer here.

