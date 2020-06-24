Our 14 favourite funny posts about this pandemic life

A lot of people will be feeling quite emotional today, after the government held its last regular daily coronavirus press conference. Anger’s an emotion, right?

People aren’t happy that there won’t be a minister and a couple of scientists there every day to pretend to answer their questions, but at least there’s still Twitter – that bastion of completely sensible and dependable information.

1.

I for one am not looking forward to the pubs reopening. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4aswKtZeqc — 🔸Zig n Zag (@Its_Zig_n_Zag) June 22, 2020

2.

Oh no pic.twitter.com/vp1P1JIdfF — Emily Herring is extremely online (@EtheHerring) June 23, 2020

3.

Number of people tested according to government figures on Monday: "Unavailable" Every day for last month: "Unavailable" According to Matt Hancock: "We don't have the figures" According to Alok Sharma: 240,000 That's numberwang! pic.twitter.com/So88Teiwy9 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 24, 2020

4.

.@BorisJohnson is it still winner stays on on pub pool tables? Name on the board or money on the table? Two shots carry? One shot on the black? I welcome the reopening of pubs but the guidelines are still incredibly vague. — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) June 23, 2020

5.

Maybe the reason why they're still not letting us play cricket is because the disease started in bats. — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) June 23, 2020

6.

I’ve never wrestled a bear but I did just try putting jeans on after 14 weeks in lockdown — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) June 23, 2020

7.

Top tip: If you aren't sure how far one metre is, try imagining two metres then half it.#DailyBriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 23, 2020

8.

I think we need to stop calling it 'working from home' and start calling it 'living at work' — Heather De-Quincey (@H_DeQuincey) June 22, 2020

9.

10.

People justifying why they think it’s ok to start going to restaurants and bars again even though the coronavirus threat hasn’t gone away. pic.twitter.com/OCOd2JZwAH — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 23, 2020

11.

PM announces reduction in social distancing rules, much to the delight of business owners who've spent the last month marking out 2m with black and yellow tape. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 23, 2020

12.

13.

Sorry but unless you’re my husband/immediate family/best mate, being any less than a meter away from me was weird in normal times — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) June 23, 2020

14.

"Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from 4 July in England… Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a "one metre plus" rule will be introduced." How the fuck can hairdressers stay 1m away from clients?! pic.twitter.com/0aihHxEaFj — Phlegm -I was being ironic- Clandango (@Cain_Unable) June 23, 2020

