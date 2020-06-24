Our 14 favourite funny posts about this pandemic life

A lot of people will be feeling quite emotional today, after the government held its last regular daily coronavirus press conference. Anger’s an emotion, right?

People aren’t happy that there won’t be a minister and a couple of scientists there every day to pretend to answer their questions, but at least there’s still Twitter – that bastion of completely sensible and dependable information.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

READ MORE

10 funny takes on wherever it is we are with the pandemic

Image @SpillerOfTea