Turns out there’s two different ways of looking at time and the internet is divided

Here’s a thing which we didn’t know existed, two different ways at looking at time which apparently tells an awful lot about you.

Stick with us, it’s only short. Here goes.

sorry to shitpost but i watched this and was like “who tf would say 10am?” and my h*sband said “me” pic.twitter.com/yd4BYNVRxd — Amanda Rosenberg (@AmandaRosenberg) June 20, 2020

We’re with the husband, not that you asked or anything. And it turns out the internet really is divided.

time means nothing but pls i must be right. — Amanda Rosenberg (@AmandaRosenberg) June 20, 2020

You?

i would say 10am but i also think this is entirely made up and untrue, i don't trust it — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) June 20, 2020

I just don’t trust anyone that says 10am. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — ✨Doreen✨ (@DoreenGLM) June 20, 2020

I got 10am. Cause in my head if you push something back, you delay it, so if you delay it by 2 hours it starts at 2pm 😭 — Obviously I'm Kaysha Woollery (@kayshawoollery) June 20, 2020

No. The word “forward” in no way implies an EARLIER time than 10. The ONLY answer is 2:00pm. Stop. — Mike 25th Amendment Sidoti (@Mikamouth) June 20, 2020

We’re with this person.

If anyone at my workplace said the meeting was moved in any direction (forward/back/up/down) without specifying a date and time, we would be lucky to get two people in the same place at the same time, regardless of whether it was even the time the first person meant. — Casey (@Ela_Hadrun) June 20, 2020

