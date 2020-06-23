Turns out there’s two different ways of looking at time and the internet is divided

Here’s a thing which we didn’t know existed, two different ways at looking at time which apparently tells an awful lot about you.

Stick with us, it’s only short. Here goes.

We’re with the husband, not that you asked or anything. And it turns out the internet really is divided.

You?

We’re with this person.

READ MORE

This thread of 27 mispronounced words is a hilarious phonics minefield

Source @AmandaRosenberg