This man singing Bon Jovi (and what happens next) has gone viral all over again

There’s a good chance you’ve already seen this clip of a man on a bench singing Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer.

If you haven’t then you’re in for a treat, and if you have well it bears repeated viewing, we reckon.

We only mention it because it’s gone viral all over again and, well, here it is.

This man was sitting alone on a park bench – singing Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ by himself. Until the end. Humanity.🌎❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/Px5tPvHFZG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 22, 2020

So awesome!!! There is good out there…. — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) June 22, 2020

Everyone be honest, how many people watched it a 2nd time just so they could sing along? I did.🙋🏼‍♂️ — Just Chris 🐝🍷 (@logical_cristo) June 22, 2020

I can’t stop watching it! The way he lifts his drink when everyone joins in, just gets me every time — Matthew Edmondson (@Vorlor24) June 22, 2020

Always important to remember that the majority of the people we encounter are not only good but great. — Alfonseca’s Sixth Finger (@StayOppoJavy) June 22, 2020

