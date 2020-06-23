Rishi Sunak tweeted about going to the pub and everyone made the same point

Boris Johnson isn’t the only one excited about the pubs re-opening on 4 July. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is too. We know this because he went on Twitter to say so.

I can’t wait to get back to the pub…and I don’t even drink. Good news for business today and glad we’ll all have a chance to enjoy the summer safely. #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/6igrPpBu96 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 23, 2020

And there was something about it that struck everyone as a little bit odd. Not the bit about not drinking – you don’t have to drink to go to the pub.

But the picture. Everything about the picture.

pubs don't sell kettles what kind of pub is this — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 23, 2020

That is a shop. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) June 23, 2020

“I’ll have a pint of kettles please…. and a packet of those toasters. The pink ones.” https://t.co/xAQHJlqSFm — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) June 23, 2020

If you’ve not drunk beer out of a toaster you’ve never lived 😂 — Max Aremia (@MaxAremia) June 23, 2020

Rishi, I’ve got some news for you about that ‘pub’, mate. You might want to sit down for this. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) June 23, 2020

Does he know what a pub is https://t.co/kAViBi84RN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 23, 2020

Sajid Javid tried to join in but got his joke wrong.

Could have been worse, he could have been making a cup of Yorkshire Tea.

