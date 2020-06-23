Rishi Sunak tweeted about going to the pub and everyone made the same point

Boris Johnson isn’t the only one excited about the pubs re-opening on 4 July. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is too. We know this because he went on Twitter to say so.

And there was something about it that struck everyone as a little bit odd. Not the bit about not drinking – you don’t have to drink to go to the pub.

But the picture. Everything about the picture.

Sajid Javid tried to join in but got his joke wrong.

Could have been worse, he could have been making a cup of Yorkshire Tea.

