Richard Osman asked people to sum up their lockdown in a movie title – 17 favourites

Pointless guy Richard Osman has been on Twitter again asking people to come up with a movie name that perfectly sums up their lockdown experience.



And there were lots of very funny (and occasionally sad) replies, of which these are our favourites.

1.

The Joe Wickser Man — Adriano (@adrianogordano) June 22, 2020

2.

No contact for old men — Gordon Russell (@fcgordeaux) June 22, 2020

3.

The Postman always rings twice then legs it. — Lee Simmonds (@Simmo210) June 22, 2020

4.

I Know What You Did This Summer (Nothing Much) — Naomi Goff (@TheGoffster) June 22, 2020

5.

Lockdown: 5k to couch — Theholetroof (@theholetroof) June 22, 2020

6.

a room with a few — Richard Batho (@richard_batho) June 22, 2020

7.

Four weddings that didn’t happen & a socially distanced funeral. — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) June 22, 2020

8.

Zoom Raider! 😀 — Trace, bimbling about! (@Super_Secretary) June 22, 2020

9.

Mine would be “I’m not putting on a bra for that!” — doodledawne (@doodledawne) June 22, 2020

10.

No planes, no trains and no automobiles — Allan Davies (@allan_davies27) June 22, 2020

11.

2020. A Socially Spaced Odyssey — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) June 22, 2020

12.

A Life Of Pie. — ☀️Sarah Pettegree (@Brays_Cottage) June 22, 2020

13.

Honey, I’ve Drunk the Kids (inheritance). — Archbishop Poet 🗳 (@morrissey2020) June 22, 2020

14.

The Revenge of the Dishwasher. — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) June 22, 2020

15.

"Lockdown! No Audience. Yes Wine." — Catherine Russell (@catherinerusse2) June 22, 2020

16.

Gone With The Wine. — MissusVee (@MissusVee) June 22, 2020

17.

"plates in a dishwasher" , "plates in a dishwasher 2" , "plates in a dishwasher 3: revenge of the gravy" , "plates in a dishwasher 4: the filter needs cleaning" and "plates in a dishwasher: pre-wash (the first of a series of prequals") — Johnny Morrison (@theatomsplits) June 22, 2020

And which one did Richard Osman pick as the winner, we don’t hear you ask? The first one.

Source @richardosman