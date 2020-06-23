Richard Osman asked people to sum up their lockdown in a movie title – 17 favourites

Pointless guy Richard Osman has been on Twitter again asking people to come up with a movie name that perfectly sums up their lockdown experience.

If someone bought out a movie of your lockdown experience, what would it be called? Mine would be… 'Lockdown! Three Months Of Washing Crisps' — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 22, 2020

And there were lots of very funny (and occasionally very sad) replies, of which these are our favourites.

1.

The Joe Wickser Man — Adriano (@adrianogordano) June 22, 2020

2.

No contact for old men — Gordon Russell (@fcgordeaux) June 22, 2020

3.

The Postman always rings twice then legs it. — Lee Simmonds (@Simmo210) June 22, 2020

4.

I Know What You Did This Summer (Nothing Much) — Naomi Goff (@TheGoffster) June 22, 2020

5.

Lockdown: 5k to couch — Theholetroof (@theholetroof) June 22, 2020

6.

a room with a few — Richard Batho (@richard_batho) June 22, 2020

7.

Four weddings that didn’t happen & a socially distanced funeral. — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) June 22, 2020

8.

Zoom Raider! 😀 — Trace, bimbling about! (@Super_Secretary) June 22, 2020

9.

Mine would be “I’m not putting on a bra for that!” — doodledawne (@doodledawne) June 22, 2020

10.

No planes, no trains and no automobiles — Allan Davies (@allan_davies27) June 22, 2020

11.

2020. A Socially Spaced Odyssey — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) June 22, 2020

12.

A Life Of Pie. — ☀️Sarah Pettegree (@Brays_Cottage) June 22, 2020

13.

Honey, I’ve Drunk the Kids (inheritance). — Archbishop Poet 🗳 (@morrissey2020) June 22, 2020

14.

The Revenge of the Dishwasher. — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) June 22, 2020

15.

"Lockdown! No Audience. Yes Wine." — Catherine Russell (@catherinerusse2) June 22, 2020

16.

Gone With The Wine. — MissusVee (@MissusVee) June 22, 2020

17.

"plates in a dishwasher" , "plates in a dishwasher 2" , "plates in a dishwasher 3: revenge of the gravy" , "plates in a dishwasher 4: the filter needs cleaning" and "plates in a dishwasher: pre-wash (the first of a series of prequals") — Johnny Morrison (@theatomsplits) June 22, 2020

Source @richardosman