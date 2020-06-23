Richard Osman asked people to sum up their lockdown in a movie title – 17 favourites
Pointless guy Richard Osman has been on Twitter again asking people to come up with a movie name that perfectly sums up their lockdown experience.
If someone bought out a movie of your lockdown experience, what would it be called? Mine would be…
'Lockdown! Three Months Of Washing Crisps'
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 22, 2020
And there were lots of very funny (and occasionally very sad) replies, of which these are our favourites.
1.
The Joe Wickser Man
— Adriano (@adrianogordano) June 22, 2020
2.
No contact for old men
— Gordon Russell (@fcgordeaux) June 22, 2020
3.
The Postman always rings twice then legs it.
— Lee Simmonds (@Simmo210) June 22, 2020
4.
I Know What You Did This Summer (Nothing Much)
— Naomi Goff (@TheGoffster) June 22, 2020
5.
Lockdown: 5k to couch
— Theholetroof (@theholetroof) June 22, 2020
6.
a room with a few
— Richard Batho (@richard_batho) June 22, 2020
7.
Four weddings that didn’t happen & a socially distanced funeral.
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) June 22, 2020
8.
Zoom Raider! 😀
— Trace, bimbling about! (@Super_Secretary) June 22, 2020
9.
Mine would be “I’m not putting on a bra for that!”
— doodledawne (@doodledawne) June 22, 2020
10.
No planes, no trains and no automobiles
— Allan Davies (@allan_davies27) June 22, 2020
11.
2020. A Socially Spaced Odyssey
— Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) June 22, 2020
12.
A Life Of Pie.
— ☀️Sarah Pettegree (@Brays_Cottage) June 22, 2020
13.
Honey, I’ve Drunk the Kids (inheritance).
— Archbishop Poet 🗳 (@morrissey2020) June 22, 2020
14.
The Revenge of the Dishwasher.
— David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) June 22, 2020
15.
"Lockdown! No Audience. Yes Wine."
— Catherine Russell (@catherinerusse2) June 22, 2020
16.
Gone With The Wine.
— MissusVee (@MissusVee) June 22, 2020
17.
"plates in a dishwasher" , "plates in a dishwasher 2" , "plates in a dishwasher 3: revenge of the gravy" , "plates in a dishwasher 4: the filter needs cleaning" and "plates in a dishwasher: pre-wash (the first of a series of prequals")
— Johnny Morrison (@theatomsplits) June 22, 2020
