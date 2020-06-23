Nigel Havers won the battle of the backgrounds on GMB – the 7 funniest reactions

Nigel Havers spoke via video link to Good Morning Britain to highlight the desperate plight of the UK’s theatres and the need to implement a rescue package.

It wasn’t his message that got him trending on Twitter, however, as much as the view behind him in the video.

These were the funniest things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Nicola Jane Williams had a sneaking suspicion about how Nigel had achieved such opulent surroundings.

He doesn’t seem like a fake background kind of a guy.

Image @jonholmes1