Nigel Havers won the battle of the backgrounds on GMB – the 7 funniest reactions

Nigel Havers spoke via video link to Good Morning Britain to highlight the desperate plight of the UK’s theatres and the need to implement a rescue package.

It wasn’t his message that got him trending on Twitter, however, as much as the view behind him in the video.

Nigel Havers knocking it out the park with the battle of who has the best background on video call. pic.twitter.com/2PqwoB7Zlg — Keith R (@TheHornyHaggis) June 23, 2020

These were the funniest things people said about it.

1.

What I like most about this is that it makes it look like Nigel Havers has an oil painting of the ITV logo. pic.twitter.com/dUkCPFFopR — Jon ‘Stay In Your’ Holmes (@jonholmes1) June 23, 2020

2.

Nigel Havers lives at the Palace of Versailles pic.twitter.com/cbD0hRPAYP — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) June 23, 2020

3.

"… this is Nigel Havers, reporting live from Jumanji."#GMB pic.twitter.com/OSRvaF8m9z — Danny Harrison (@dannyaharrison) June 23, 2020

4.

Nigel Havers Room is exactly how you imagined it would be – Beats all those other Rooms with the IKEA Billy Bookcases 🤣 pic.twitter.com/usm7PwvM6l — Dave Irons (@David_Irons65) June 23, 2020

5.

Nigel Havers looking spiffing at 8:13am on GMB, sitting in his drawing room, soft lighting, roll neck, a whiff of Joop. Primed, locked & loaded , ready to bang your Mam. pic.twitter.com/a3Nzhd7Ajt — Craig Corny (@CraigShitpeas) June 23, 2020

6.

Nigel Havers here, self isolating in 1788 pic.twitter.com/PdzH9lY0nJ — Cants (@cantsey) June 23, 2020

7.

It's always cocktail o'clock at Nigel Havers' pad. pic.twitter.com/q8YkngE5ms — Not Withnail (@notwithnail) June 23, 2020

Nicola Jane Williams had a sneaking suspicion about how Nigel had achieved such opulent surroundings.

I think Nigel Havers is using one of those fake backgrounds on zoom! 😂😂😂 @GMB pic.twitter.com/7xmBshw22p — Nicola Jane Williams (@nickyn00dle1987) June 23, 2020

He doesn’t seem like a fake background kind of a guy.

