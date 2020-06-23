Donald Trump’s embarrassing rally predictions are even better as a lip-synch

Donald Trump‘s rally in Tulsa wasn’t exactly the triumph he predicted, and his talk of over a million supporters hasn’t aged well – especially when Sarah Cooper is doing the lip-synch.

Sarah Cooper’s brilliant interpretation quickly went viral, picking up 94,000 retweets in 10 hours.

Naturally, there are also a huge number of positive comments, so we picked some that say it best.

One statistic was particularly telling.

READ MORE

“How to Lincoln” – another brilliant lip-synch from Sarah Cooper

Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper