Boris Johnson says pubs can reopen in England on 4 July – 13 favourite things people are saying about it

Boris Johnson has announced that pubs will reopen in England on 4 July, although drinkers will still have to keep their distance, obviously.

“Almost as eagerly awaited as a pint – will be a haircut.” Boris Johnson says England will relax the two metre rule and that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will reopen from 4th July – and two households will be able to meet indoors. pic.twitter.com/WzKNezfxZT — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 23, 2020

If you’re mildly confused what’s going to open – and what isn’t – here’s a brief guide that might help.

From 4th July, in England: ✅ hairdressers

✅ pubs

✅ restaurants

✅ shops

✅ cinemas

✅ museums

✅ galleries

✅ staying overnight ⛔️ gyms

⛔️ spas

⛔️ indoor swimming pools

⛔️ nail salons

⛔️ soft-play areas

⛔️ bowling alleys

⛔️ nightclubs — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) June 23, 2020

There was lots of excitement, obviously.

The whole of UK when Boris announced that the pubs are reopening on the 4th of July:#PubsReopening pic.twitter.com/vRXyQfsfSz — Josh. (@NoveltyBobble12) June 23, 2020

But not everyone was quite so sure.

1.

with pubs opening on the 4th of July Tim Martin will be offering a special buy-one-get-covid-free offer at Wetherspoons — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 23, 2020

2.

Wouldn't mind giving my details at the pub. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. — Stephen Graham (@PlopGazette) June 23, 2020

3.

I guess July 4th 2020 this is the TRUE independence day. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) June 23, 2020

4.

A pint of COVID-19, please landlord. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 23, 2020

5.

Ah yes. Pubs and bars. I've always found their clientel to be the most respectful of personal boundaries. — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) June 23, 2020

6.

From July 4th: Wrestling ✖️

Conniving✖️

Chess ✔️

Jousting ✔️ — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) June 23, 2020

7.

No gyms but you can fuckin share a rolled up twenty in a pub toilet talking conspiracy theories with flat earth Dave round the corner cos he knows more than MI5, surprisingly. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) June 23, 2020

8.

Boris Johnson says bowling alleys still can’t open. Typical Conservatives always being against letting people strike. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 23, 2020

9.

Anyone know what is happening with pianos in train stations? https://t.co/hARSOkeLCn — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 23, 2020

10.

Excited to hear that the social distancing in model villages will soon be dropped from 2cm to 1cm. — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) June 23, 2020

11.

as much as I love pubs, I was that sad case who enjoyed sitting in the park with friends and paying next to nothing for beer — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 23, 2020

12.

Boris Johnson: "I have in my hand a piece of paper signed by the Coronavirus, agreeing not to infect any more British citizens if we open our public houses" pic.twitter.com/2eIhliNrQh — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 23, 2020

13.

So we'll be able to use the Wetherspoons app again before the covid tracing app — Esther Webber (@estwebber) June 23, 2020

See you there!

I for one am not looking forward to the pubs reopening. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4aswKtZeqc — 🔸Zig n Zag (@Its_Zig_n_Zag) June 22, 2020

