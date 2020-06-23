Boris Johnson says pubs can reopen in England on 4 July – 13 favourite things people are saying about it
Boris Johnson has announced that pubs will reopen in England on 4 July, although drinkers will still have to keep their distance, obviously.
“Almost as eagerly awaited as a pint – will be a haircut.”
Boris Johnson says England will relax the two metre rule and that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will reopen from 4th July – and two households will be able to meet indoors. pic.twitter.com/WzKNezfxZT
If you’re mildly confused what’s going to open – and what isn’t – here’s a brief guide that might help.
From 4th July, in England:
✅ hairdressers
✅ pubs
✅ restaurants
✅ shops
✅ cinemas
✅ museums
✅ galleries
✅ staying overnight
⛔️ gyms
⛔️ spas
⛔️ indoor swimming pools
⛔️ nail salons
⛔️ soft-play areas
⛔️ bowling alleys
⛔️ nightclubs
There was lots of excitement, obviously.
The whole of UK when Boris announced that the pubs are reopening on the 4th of July:#PubsReopening pic.twitter.com/vRXyQfsfSz
But not everyone was quite so sure.
1.
with pubs opening on the 4th of July Tim Martin will be offering a special buy-one-get-covid-free offer at Wetherspoons
2.
Wouldn't mind giving my details at the pub. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name.
3.
I guess July 4th 2020 this is the TRUE independence day.
4.
A pint of COVID-19, please landlord.
5.
Ah yes. Pubs and bars. I've always found their clientel to be the most respectful of personal boundaries.
6.
From July 4th:
Wrestling ✖️
Conniving✖️
Chess ✔️
Jousting ✔️
7.
No gyms but you can fuckin share a rolled up twenty in a pub toilet talking conspiracy theories with flat earth Dave round the corner cos he knows more than MI5, surprisingly.
8.
Boris Johnson says bowling alleys still can’t open. Typical Conservatives always being against letting people strike.
9.
Anyone know what is happening with pianos in train stations? https://t.co/hARSOkeLCn
10.
Excited to hear that the social distancing in model villages will soon be dropped from 2cm to 1cm.
11.
as much as I love pubs, I was that sad case who enjoyed sitting in the park with friends and paying next to nothing for beer
12.
Boris Johnson: "I have in my hand a piece of paper signed by the Coronavirus, agreeing not to infect any more British citizens if we open our public houses" pic.twitter.com/2eIhliNrQh
13.
So we'll be able to use the Wetherspoons app again before the covid tracing app
See you there!
I for one am not looking forward to the pubs reopening. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4aswKtZeqc
