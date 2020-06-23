Boris Johnson claims he’s been too busy with nappies for naps – our 9 favourite reactions

Boris Johnson, whose girlfriend Carrie Symonds gave birth to their son Wilfred in April, responded to suggestions he’s been taking long naps by claiming he has actually been far too busy changing nappies.

Whether that’s true, we’ll probably never know, but people have certainly had plenty of thoughts about it.

1.

Bet like everything he does, he doesn’t it properly, there’s leaks from the source & then someone else has to deal with all the unnecessary shit. https://t.co/ulVxpyEzx2 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 21, 2020

2.

Getting a bit sick of this virtue signalling. https://t.co/Bmc50Y6FaD — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) June 22, 2020

3.

Boris Johnson says he’s changed a lot of nappies recently, which is a figurative way of describing his government’s U-turns. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) June 22, 2020

4.

It's 2020. Man changing nappies isn't news. https://t.co/XuTTXrJen9 — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 22, 2020

5.

everyone dunking on this as Not News is being unfair, it is incredibly newsworthy that this man is finally doing some bare minimal parenting of one of his at-least-six children https://t.co/B53kKf9Bqm — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) June 21, 2020

6.

Ha !

Johnson claims he's changed a lot of nappies during lockdown !

Well I suppose it is an original technique for managing his Cabinet.#JustSaying — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) June 22, 2020

7.

Is there no beginning to his talents? https://t.co/vpJZPEGwXW — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 21, 2020

8.

Things we've learned about Boris Johnson skillset since December 2019 ● he can make a cup of tea

● he can take his dog for a walk

● he can change nappies

● he couldn't organise a cake fight in a bun factory — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 22, 2020

9.

According to the Daily Mail, Johnson has apparently been regularly changing nappies in No.10? It's really good to see our toddler PM has finally learnt to dress himself…😳 — Tony T ..🇬🇧…🇪🇺..🌹 (@shrimptony) June 21, 2020

Johnson’s baby-changing skills don’t really affect the rest of us, however, so Jen asked the really important question.

When is Johnson going to be a hands-on Prime Minister? https://t.co/KPjS06PTBy — Jen 🐇 (@Jennyflower) June 22, 2020

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Robert Peston asked if Boris Johnson’s new baby would change him and it didn’t go well – 9 favourite replies

Image Screengrab, @irinamurza on Unsplash