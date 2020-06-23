10 funny takes on wherever it is we are with the pandemic

The latest updates from the government, as far as we can make out, mean that people can stop shielding in August, theatres and museums can open from early July and the app – which currently doesn’t exist – is now the cherry on the cake rather than crucial.

That could all change by the weekend, so for now we’re going to sit tight and enjoy Twitter’s funny takes on the whole catastrophe.

1. The reduction in social-distancing requirements isn’t everyone’s cup of tea

2. There’s one law for dogs and another for cows – apparently

3. Social distancing can look strangely familiar

4. There are unexpected benefits to wearing masks

5. Not everybody wants to go back to work

6. …or the gym

7. Technology is the new nanny state

8. Some decisions may not be following the science

9. The price of socialising may be more than we’re prepared to pay

10. The anti-vax argument hasn’t become any stronger

But, hey! At least we can go on holiday.

