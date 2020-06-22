See how someone used WTF maths to support their argument that Helen Keller wasn’t real

Someone named SuperJTB2015 has shared a screenshot of their conversation with a friend who doesn’t believe Helen Keller was real.

Author and lecturer, Helen Keller became deaf and blind after an illness at the age of 19 months, but went on to become the first deaf-blind person to obtain a degree, so her story is incredible – but not literally.

Let’s have a closer look at that maths, shall we?

There’s nothing redeemable about that statement. Redditors had a few things to say about it.

Reddit user pr0kk shared their reaction.

We all did, pr0kk. We all did.

Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm, Helen Keller Channel