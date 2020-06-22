This ’80s kids TV character from Brazil is giving people nightmares because … look

To be filed under ‘once seen, never unseen’ comes this children’s ‘favourite’ from 1980s Brazilian TV which has been doing the rounds on Twitter because, well, look.

‘Accidently just discovered Fofão, a character from 80s Brazilian children’s TV

& I don’t think I ever want to sleep again,’ said @SaHreports.

Oh lord, no. So @SaHreports did a bit of digging and other people helped out too.

It's not easy to understand for us brazilians as well. I might define Carreta Furacão as David Lynch meets brazilian Carnival featuring third world problems. — Pablo Cardoso (@pablocardoso) June 20, 2020

If a chucky doll had an old man's ball sac for a face,

this would be it's embodiment. Brazil, what were you thinking??? — Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) June 19, 2020

Start of Lockdown V End of Lockdown pic.twitter.com/czt45qntHF — TommydarkoBolingoli (@ludovicodarko) June 20, 2020

The toy was so popular that legend had it that the stuffing hid a knife inside & caused panic.

more… https://t.co/9IwM1FMoIv pic.twitter.com/7rCyOpNCbU — S&H illustrated reports / David Ziggy Greene (@SaHreports) June 19, 2020

oh you're just scratching the surface on our country. meet Mr. Testicles, a character created for prostate cancer awareness campaign pic.twitter.com/ZGyMey5d9n — Daniel TÁ VENDENDO MIÇANGA Sousa (@bomdiavermes) June 20, 2020

The lesson learned here is…don't innocently image search Bozo the Clown to see if he looks like Trump. You don't know what else with show up. — S&H illustrated reports / David Ziggy Greene (@SaHreports) June 19, 2020

The internet really makes one question reality pic.twitter.com/J2rClxFQ85 — S&H illustrated reports / David Ziggy Greene (@SaHreports) June 19, 2020

And here he is in action.

