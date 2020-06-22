This ’80s kids TV character from Brazil is giving people nightmares because … look

To be filed under ‘once seen, never unseen’ comes this children’s ‘favourite’ from 1980s Brazilian TV which has been doing the rounds on Twitter because, well, look.

‘Accidently just discovered Fofão, a character from 80s Brazilian children’s TV
& I don’t think I ever want to sleep again,’ said @SaHreports.

Oh lord, no. So @SaHreports did a bit of digging and other people helped out too.

And here he is in action.

Source Twitter @SaHreports