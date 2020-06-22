This 7-second video’s gone wildly viral because, well, probably best have a watch for yourself.

Most people got that it was (very) probably staged, but most people also didn’t mind because the message was the important bit.

Too staged though. But love the lesson — Delia Ramsey (@Delia_Ramsey) June 20, 2020

Staged or not DONT LITTER!!! — G1ngerBoy (Jeff Kratzer) (@G1ngerB) June 21, 2020

Obviously is fake, but the message is soooo powerful. Collective action could make a change, and we're starting to being capable of imagine it. — Francisco Palm (@mapologo) June 22, 2020

Everybody, we know it’s staged but it’s still a way to show decency and if it should happen or about to happen in real life, do as the man did and look out for others. — @ me if you’re sad (@RioVisuals) June 22, 2020

To conclude …

How society should function.

👌🏾 https://t.co/QUAmkXmy6n — Dr. Dee Knight (@DrDeeKnight) June 22, 2020

