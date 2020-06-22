Nigel Farage flew to Tulsa to give a speech that was cancelled – the only 5 reactions you need

In spite of the travel advice for the UK being that people should avoid international travel unless it’s essential and the US having a ban on travellers from the UK, former DJ Nigel Farage managed to circumvent both countries’ rules.

In the USA, only twenty four hours from Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/9fQipWYr3a — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 20, 2020

There’s a very good reason for America’s UK travel ban.

America, he's come from a highly infectious hot zone. You're welcome https://t.co/xhCFNELNho — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) June 20, 2020

So …

Breaking the travel ban 👍 pic.twitter.com/ERCeakhyqc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 20, 2020

He had, apparently, been booked to appear on the overflow stage for Trump’s Tulsa rally, only the rally was underattended and the overflow stage cancelled.

As Larry the Cat pointed out, Farage will need to self quarantine for two weeks on return to the UK, if he returns.

Is your trip essential? Can you confirm you’ll quarantine when you return? pic.twitter.com/ykqowjDqia — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 20, 2020

These five reactions are less than sympathetic, but very funny.

Suddenly, the UK's quarantine policy makes some sense. https://t.co/xF2hGfW46b — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) June 20, 2020

To be fair… Farage leaving the UK is what I'd call "essential travel". https://t.co/88O32Xz2Qh — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 21, 2020

Sickened that former patriot Nigel Farage has abandoned his Channel patrols. You didn't see any Hurricane pilots swan off to Disneyland half way through the Battle of Britain. https://t.co/9Ci5AgyAaW — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) June 20, 2020

Powerful “Carole Baskin’s husband minutes before faking his own death” energy here — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) June 20, 2020

Author Paul Bassett Davies reminded us of something.

The final line in the lyrics of the song 24 Hours from Tulsa are:

"And I can never, never, never go home again.”

We live in hope. https://t.co/moeK3HRK2O — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 20, 2020

