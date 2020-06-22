Nigel Farage flew to Tulsa to give a speech that was cancelled – the only 5 reactions you need

In spite of the travel advice for the UK being that people should avoid international travel unless it’s essential and the US having a ban on travellers from the UK, former DJ Nigel Farage managed to circumvent both countries’ rules.

There’s a very good reason for America’s UK travel ban.

So …

He had, apparently, been booked to appear on the overflow stage for Trump’s Tulsa rally, only the rally was underattended and the overflow stage cancelled.

from How Sad GIFs via Gfycat

As Larry the Cat pointed out, Farage will need to self quarantine for two weeks on return to the UK, if he returns.

These five reactions are less than sympathetic, but very funny.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Author Paul Bassett Davies reminded us of something.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage claimed that Britain is being invaded – the only 7 takedowns you need

Source Nigel Farage Image Nigel Farage