Someone got so fed up not being able to go to the pub they did this

Unable to go to the pub for the last few months because of the pandemic, someone’s gone and built a lockdown pub in their back garden.

And it manages to be both naff and wildly impressive at the same time.

‘Look at this pub someone built in their garden!’ said @StaceWhat who shared these pictures on Twitter.

We’ll drink to that.

In other news…this is kind of amazing https://t.co/yFF1IkzD1D — 𝕮𝖍𝖎 🛢️ (@chigrl) June 21, 2020

The attention to detail is just quality — WhatStaceThinks (@StaceWhat) June 19, 2020

The councillor in me immediately thought "I hope they got planning permission" https://t.co/0ugwr4ZOfv — Kerri (@_kerriprince) June 20, 2020

I love how they even added the step they are going to trip over when they stumble out drunk from of the pub. 🍻🤣👌🏽 https://t.co/Vvgh0gF6oE — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) June 21, 2020

For everyone wondering how you get behind the bar pic.twitter.com/5dx0v707Ae — b. (@itsBTerrell) June 21, 2020

Not everyone was impressed, though.

I'm sorry but 'building a pub in the garden' is the saddest genre of lockdown activity. Its 'live laugh love' for men with power tools. https://t.co/d1TqNvsM09 — Alex Lawless (@LawlessYo) June 20, 2020

Each to their own.

