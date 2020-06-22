Someone got so fed up not being able to go to the pub they did this

Unable to go to the pub for the last few months because of the pandemic, someone’s gone and built a lockdown pub in their back garden.

And it manages to be both naff and wildly impressive at the same time.

‘Look at this pub someone built in their garden!’ said @StaceWhat who shared these pictures on Twitter.

We’ll drink to that.

Not everyone was impressed, though.

Each to their own.

Source Twitter @StaceWhat