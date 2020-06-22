Advertising campaign of the week
Advertising campaign of the week – that week being sometime in 1883 – goes to the good people of Cronk.
‘In 1883, a drink called “Cronk” started advertising in the Calgary Herald. See if you can spot their ads,’ said Paul Fairie – @paulisci – on Twitter.
And his post went viral because, well, see if you can spot them.
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Subtle.
— Lynora Saxinger MD (@AntibioticDoc) June 21, 2020
That ad had absolutely no effect on me whatsover
— Lukas Neville (@lukasneville) June 22, 2020
*moments later* man I could really go for a cronk
— Lukas Neville (@lukasneville) June 22, 2020
— Wear a mask and wash your hands! (@edwinmundt) June 21, 2020
It’s a ‘celebrated root beer’, apparently.
“celebrated root beer” https://t.co/FWSR9heuv0
— Jason Markusoff (@markusoff) June 21, 2020
Drink Cronk.
Source @paulisci