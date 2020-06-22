Advertising campaign of the week – that week being sometime in 1883 – goes to the good people of Cronk.

‘In 1883, a drink called “Cronk” started advertising in the Calgary Herald. See if you can spot their ads,’ said Paul Fairie – @paulisci – on Twitter.

And his post went viral because, well, see if you can spot them.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Subtle. — Lynora Saxinger MD (@AntibioticDoc) June 21, 2020

That ad had absolutely no effect on me whatsover — Lukas Neville (@lukasneville) June 22, 2020

*moments later* man I could really go for a cronk — Lukas Neville (@lukasneville) June 22, 2020

pic.twitter.com/IgliASYYze — Wear a mask and wash your hands! (@edwinmundt) June 21, 2020

It’s a ‘celebrated root beer’, apparently.

Drink Cronk.

Source @paulisci