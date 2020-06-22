10 lockdown laughs – what have do we know now?

There are rumblings that the required distance we need to stay from people from other households may be reduced to one metre, in line with *checks notes* what the 1922 Committee told Boris Johnson to do.

Of course, there are other things we need to know about our pandemic progress.

1. The drop to alert level 3 has implications

2. We shouldn’t hold our breath while we wait for the app

3. Some people are acting like it’s all over

4. People’s plans are still being disrupted

5. The shops are open – with restrictions

6. The lockdown has thrown a spanner into the Premiership

7. Somebody could make a killing with the right product

8. It’s the same old story for some of us

9. There are conclusions to be drawn from the data

10. We even miss the rubbish things

READ MORE

What are the hot pandemic topics? 12 lockdown laughs

Image @tankslapper