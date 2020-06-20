‘This is pure gold, I’m done’
Wait for it, wait for it …
This is pure gold. Im done 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/obA2YWAUMX
— windyace clem fandango (@windyace) June 18, 2020
Wonderful.
Omg 😂😂 watched four times
— diddles (@diddlywiddly) June 18, 2020
I know this guy. He used to give me guitar lessons when I lived in Scotland. One of the best guitarists I’ve ever known.
— Zach (@zach_stich) June 18, 2020
https://t.co/C9DSDTLsJE. This is him. He used to push his teeth out and play them like castanets which I’m sure is what he was trying to do in the video
— Zach (@zach_stich) June 18, 2020
Source Twitter @windyace