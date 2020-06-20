Phillip Schofield’s glorious takedown of Katie Hopkins just went viral all over again

Katie Hopkins has been permanently removed from Twitter for violating the company’s ‘hateful conduct’ policy.

This rare good news story naturally sent all sorts of Hopkins-related things viral, including her appearance on ITV’s This Morning when she was talking about all the children’s names she hates.

And presenter Phillip Schofield’s response was everything you’d hope it to be. And more.

Boom!

Source @MickHLFC86