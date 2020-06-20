Katie Hopkins has been banned by Twitter – our 9 favourite farewells

Katie Hopkins has permanently removed from Twitter for violating its ‘hateful conduct’ policy and the entire internet – well, nearly – gave a little cheer.

There was no shortage of people waving farewell, not that Hopkins was able to respond to any of them.

Here are our 9 favourite farewells.

1.

I'm sad to see Katie Hopkins banned from Twitter, because it sets a dangerous precedent. If we were to start banning all racists and agitators, it could put us on a slippery slope to a society where people treat each other with kindness, tolerance and– ok, let's get banning. 👊🏽 — Dr Meenal Viz (@meenalsworld) June 19, 2020

2.

if you’re wondering what vile thing Katie Hopkins must have tweeted to get herself banned it was just all of it — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 19, 2020

3.

Katie Hopkins being removed from Twitter is only censorship in the way a bouncer asking the loud screaming racist in the corner to leave the bar is censorship. — Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) June 19, 2020

4.

Katie Hopkins has been suspended from twitter?! Twitter have actually done something good?! Incredible. Now the rest of the alt right cuntreversial rent a gobs please and let's get pissed — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 19, 2020

5.

If Katie Hopkins sinks into abject poverty, will that mean she should never have had her kids? — Clive Wismayer 🇪🇺🌍😷 (@CliveWismayer) June 19, 2020

6.

Really hope Katie Hopkins tries Tik Tok now. It’s all that’s left. No more baiting Stormzy for pennies, it’s dancing to The Weeknd on her patio next to her crying children while the bailiffs peer over the fence wondering how much they’ll get for the Volvo. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) June 19, 2020

7.

Hopkins banned from twitter, have a great weekend everyone! — Nihal Arthanayake 🏳️‍🌈🇱🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@TherealNihal) June 19, 2020

8.

Pretend you’re Katie Hopkins by not letting the door hit your arse on the way out. @TwopTwips — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) June 20, 2020

9.

To conclude …

The country celebrating Katie Hopkins twitter being suspended #katiehopkins pic.twitter.com/p3gpr3nOAZ — Meme Queen👸🏽 (@TheMemeQueen_) June 19, 2020

