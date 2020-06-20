Chris Ramsey’s double takedown of Katie Hopkins is simply glorious

As you’ll no doubt have read elsewhere today, Katie Hopkins has been permanently removed from Twitter for violating its hateful conduct policy.

There was no shortage of people biding her farewell, but possibly the best way of saying goodbye is enjoying the moment Chris Ramsey did this on ITV’s Celebrity Juice.

It kicks off around the 30 second mark but to properly enjoy it, watch the full 85 seconds.

Of all the comments it generated on YouTube, this one says it best.

‘One of the greatest moments in modern television.’ Cam

