Trump asked if the Supreme Court likes him and got exactly the response you’d expect

In his second humiliation at their hands in a few days, Donald Trump‘s dismantling of the scheme to protect people who were brought to the US illegally as children was overturned by the Supreme Court.

BREAKING: SCOTUS has ruled against trump's latest attempt to end DACA. This is a massive win for those children, and for decency. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 18, 2020

His response was characteristically statesmanlike, accepting that the decision was purely legal and not personal. Oh no, wait – it wasn’t.

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

He probably should have thought twice before asking a question like that on Twitter.

You can probably predict at least some of these responses.

1.

nobody likes you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 18, 2020

2.

Ain’t life a motherfucker… Even when you load up the court with fellow corporate shills and women diddlers, you still can’t win. Thank God the promise to we made to 700,000 people still matters to some of us. https://t.co/RNdER1oM4g — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 18, 2020

3.

Y'all. The president is a 7th grader. Wow. https://t.co/Wyp6IIN5uP — Luvvie is writing book 2 (@Luvvie) June 18, 2020

4.

No. I get the impression you're an idiot. https://t.co/hABJvdM1IA — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 18, 2020

5.

At least he's being honest: the rule of law in trump terms is about who you like, not the law. https://t.co/pQRY4ptWBM — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) June 18, 2020

6.

Yes. They think you're a buffoon. All of them. https://t.co/c8UqqSKkOo — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 18, 2020

7.

8.

Do you get the impression that the Jedi Council doesn't like me? — Death Star PR (@DeathStarPR) June 18, 2020

Huffington Post’s White House correspondent had these comforting words for the President.

Source Donald Trump Image ABC News