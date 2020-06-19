This woman had a wildlife emergency in her paddling pool and it’s a very funny watch
To be filed under ‘no good deed …’ comes this video of a woman who had a wildlife emergency in her paddling pool.
So she decided to help out the poor little critter but it didn’t entirely end as we presume she was hoping.
I can't fucking stop watching this tik tokkkk 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AV6xBZAIKo
— cutefuckingpancake (@BLUERASB3RRY) June 15, 2020
Like a very effective horror short.
“LET ME SAVE YOU”
— jacki falafel rose (@daaa_elk) June 15, 2020
I've been CRYING. This is literally me
— cutefuckingpancake (@BLUERASB3RRY) June 15, 2020
Going in for the kill pic.twitter.com/BC62y93Ey1
— ⚡🐾⚡ (@BrooseyBoy) June 16, 2020
"Run away ! Run away !" pic.twitter.com/tO5gkfDFaB
— Heart of Snarkness (@heartsnark) June 16, 2020
Thank you SO much for sharing I really needed that laugh!!!
— Chloe Winter (@RocChloeTg) June 16, 2020
Why does it stop there???
— Aeternum Dave (@aeternumvaledg) June 16, 2020
The squirrel kilt everybody
— NadineMorgan (@NMorganCreates) June 16, 2020
😂😂😂 moral of the story: you can’t save someone who don’t want to be saved.
— MsJR88 (@MsJR88) June 16, 2020
Source @BLUERASB3RRY