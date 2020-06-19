This woman had a wildlife emergency in her paddling pool and it’s a very funny watch

To be filed under ‘no good deed …’ comes this video of a woman who had a wildlife emergency in her paddling pool.

So she decided to help out the poor little critter but it didn’t entirely end as we presume she was hoping.

Like a very effective horror short.

READ MORE

The cat so big you could see it on Google Earth

Source @BLUERASB3RRY