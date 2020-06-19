This woman had a wildlife emergency in her paddling pool and it’s a very funny watch

To be filed under ‘no good deed …’ comes this video of a woman who had a wildlife emergency in her paddling pool.

So she decided to help out the poor little critter but it didn’t entirely end as we presume she was hoping.

I can't fucking stop watching this tik tokkkk 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AV6xBZAIKo — cutefuckingpancake (@BLUERASB3RRY) June 15, 2020

Like a very effective horror short.

“LET ME SAVE YOU” — jacki falafel rose (@daaa_elk) June 15, 2020

I've been CRYING. This is literally me — cutefuckingpancake (@BLUERASB3RRY) June 15, 2020

Going in for the kill pic.twitter.com/BC62y93Ey1 — ⚡🐾⚡ (@BrooseyBoy) June 16, 2020

"Run away ! Run away !" pic.twitter.com/tO5gkfDFaB — Heart of Snarkness (@heartsnark) June 16, 2020

Thank you SO much for sharing I really needed that laugh!!! — Chloe Winter (@RocChloeTg) June 16, 2020

Why does it stop there??? — Aeternum Dave (@aeternumvaledg) June 16, 2020

The squirrel kilt everybody — NadineMorgan (@NMorganCreates) June 16, 2020

😂😂😂 moral of the story: you can’t save someone who don’t want to be saved. — MsJR88 (@MsJR88) June 16, 2020

Source @BLUERASB3RRY