This dog behind the decks is the content we needed today
Oi, oi, saveloy! Well, it’s a sausage dog, actually.
The weekend starts here👇🏻😂#LoopDog pic.twitter.com/v92S2eYAvE
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 19, 2020
The clip was originally shared by golf coach @JonathanYarwood who said:
‘My daughter @hollyyarwood1 sent me this! Combines my love of sausage dogs and dance music! Brilliant.’
Works for us.
Source @JonahanYarwood H/T @danwalker