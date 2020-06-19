See if you can spot this reporter’s schoolboy error
In the spirit of that time the BBC’s Simon McCoy wandered around with a ream of paper rather than his tablet, comes this.
See if you can spot the schoolboy error.
The reporter is Lisa Robinson and apparently that’s a turkey leg she’s holding.
‘Wholesome Mistake,’ said LongSchlongBoye who shared it on Reddit.
‘Her smile is so priceless.’ Sumit316
‘I don’t even know Lisa Robinson but I have a feeling I would like her.’ Phixik1
