See if you can spot this reporter’s schoolboy error

In the spirit of that time the BBC’s Simon McCoy wandered around with a ream of paper rather than his tablet, comes this.

See if you can spot the schoolboy error.

The reporter is Lisa Robinson and apparently that’s a turkey leg she’s holding.

‘Wholesome Mistake,’ said LongSchlongBoye who shared it on Reddit.

‘Her smile is so priceless.’ Sumit316 ‘I don’t even know Lisa Robinson but I have a feeling I would like her.’ Phixik1

