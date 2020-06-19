Our 25 favourite funny posts from the past week
We scoured Twitter for funny stuff that isn’t about the pandemic, just to give us all a break, and these were the funniest 25 we saw.
Enjoy.
1.
Holy shit, Icke was right. pic.twitter.com/0x88dq9bFx
— Em (@WeePotatoes) June 13, 2020
2.
tesco has joined the war on journalism pic.twitter.com/zTTYtWXaYZ
— aoife (@aoiph) June 13, 2020
3.
Who you identify with in the movie vs who you actually are pic.twitter.com/vooo2NtmjN
— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) June 14, 2020
4.
I know there's a lot going on right now but don't let any of that distract you from the time I accidentally dressed as a kebab. pic.twitter.com/y6c8JwOWKD
— Asim Chaudhry (@AsimC86) June 13, 2020
5.
Losing an argument?
Simply throw ants at the other person. pic.twitter.com/w0Kqv7ieqH
— David Stokes (@scottywrotem) June 14, 2020
6.
And the bartender says “I’ll just put it on his bill.” https://t.co/OdTFhoZRdl
— Frankie Zelnick (@phranqueigh) June 13, 2020
7.
Nothing says ‘brave’ quite like choosing a new flavoured water. pic.twitter.com/jbZCQE41Uy
— Ian Power (@IHPower) June 14, 2020
8.
thinking about the artist who had to design this ST infographic pic.twitter.com/paAGOPYjhC
— YEOLO™ (@tzehern_) June 14, 2020
9.
In the office, Nickelback just came on the radio, and it's too hot to change the station.
That's how hot it is.
— Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 14, 2020
10.
– i’m afraid he’s in the big hamster wheel in the sky now.
– the foxes got him.
– yes, but he’s at peace, right kevin?
– it was like staring at bits from the bottom of the butcher’s bin.
– KEVIN…! pic.twitter.com/XsO0v8OlZi
— forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) June 14, 2020
10.
Hospital https://t.co/uA57k7dCBS
— Frieza but in a Hooters uniform (@WendySnowRadish) June 14, 2020
11.
Fingers crossed it’s hummus pic.twitter.com/yh7UDRmgNn
— Paul (@bingowings14) June 18, 2020
12.
Every episode of Don’t tell the bride:
Bride: I want a traditional church wedding, a traditional white dress, a vintage car, a nice reception in a fancy venue.
Groom: Wedding in a tarantula farm! Her dress is a deep sea diver suit! The car is a go kart! Reception in a prison!
— Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) June 14, 2020