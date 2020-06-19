Our 25 favourite funny posts from the past week

We scoured Twitter for funny stuff that isn’t about the pandemic, just to give us all a break, and these were the funniest 25 we saw.

Enjoy.

tesco has joined the war on journalism pic.twitter.com/zTTYtWXaYZ — aoife (@aoiph) June 13, 2020

Who you identify with in the movie vs who you actually are pic.twitter.com/vooo2NtmjN — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) June 14, 2020

I know there's a lot going on right now but don't let any of that distract you from the time I accidentally dressed as a kebab. pic.twitter.com/y6c8JwOWKD — Asim Chaudhry (@AsimC86) June 13, 2020

Losing an argument?

Simply throw ants at the other person. pic.twitter.com/w0Kqv7ieqH — David Stokes (@scottywrotem) June 14, 2020

And the bartender says “I’ll just put it on his bill.” https://t.co/OdTFhoZRdl — Frankie Zelnick (@phranqueigh) June 13, 2020

Nothing says ‘brave’ quite like choosing a new flavoured water. pic.twitter.com/jbZCQE41Uy — Ian Power (@IHPower) June 14, 2020

thinking about the artist who had to design this ST infographic pic.twitter.com/paAGOPYjhC — YEOLO™ (@tzehern_) June 14, 2020

In the office, Nickelback just came on the radio, and it's too hot to change the station. That's how hot it is. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 14, 2020

– i’m afraid he’s in the big hamster wheel in the sky now.

– the foxes got him.

– yes, but he’s at peace, right kevin?

– it was like staring at bits from the bottom of the butcher’s bin.

– KEVIN…! pic.twitter.com/XsO0v8OlZi — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) June 14, 2020

Hospital https://t.co/uA57k7dCBS — Frieza but in a Hooters uniform (@WendySnowRadish) June 14, 2020

12.