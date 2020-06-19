“Old People in the Future Reflect on 2020” is relatable and very very funny

The brilliant Foil Arms and Hog have used their comedy time machine to flash forward to the end of the century to eavesdrop on old people talking about how life has changed.

It’s relatable AF.

“Door handles!”

“They were disgusting, weren’t they.”

There’s some bleak stuff in there, but we’re really feeling this comment from SuperJNG18.

“I think the most depressing part is hearing that Cats will eventually be considered a classic.”

Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Foil Arms and Hog