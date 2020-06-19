Over on Twitter Nicole Williams can’t stop thinking about this woman trying to teach her dog to communicate. At least, that’s what it looks like.

Have a look at these and you’ll see why.

Absolutely obsessed with this woman teaching her dog to communicate pic.twitter.com/FStjQm78kQ — nicole williams (@nwilliams030) June 18, 2020

I could absolutely be being scammed but a lot of the educational patterns she’s using definitely make sense pic.twitter.com/NGWpFMohdA — nicole williams (@nwilliams030) June 18, 2020

confirmed: dogs just want to play with cats pic.twitter.com/LuuAISK6Mr — nicole williams (@nwilliams030) June 19, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after it proved popular on Twitter.

this entire thread is making my brain hurt and I don’t like that this is possible — Will Manidis (@WillManidis) June 18, 2020

Whilst the world burns around us, this is absolutely the sort of content I need to help keep me sane. https://t.co/1u2vLBFX9K — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 19, 2020

Who else has to spell words like “park“ or “go out“ “walk” “treat” etc. when talking about them because dog reacts even when such words uttered in ordinary tone? I do think they have language capacity. They learn ours much better than we get theirs. — Virginia (@Virgini98900230) June 19, 2020

Sentient, brilliant, mindful, and with oodles of empathy — dogs are pretty much perfect. https://t.co/fZHWfuyyFL — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) June 19, 2020

This is my favorite thing that I have ever seen in my entire life — Jeneralissima (@HowFashionating) June 18, 2020

