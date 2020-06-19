The ‘graduation sign trend’ is presumably a bigger thing in the US than it is in the UK. That, or it’s totally passed us by.

Anyway, that’s not the important bit. This is.

‘My parents took advantage of the graduation sign trend to shit on me for dropping out,’ says mississippimind over on Reddit.

And they did, they really did.

Oof.

‘I cant tell if your parents are evil or hilarious.’ ocular-pat-down ‘Jesus Owen, they gave you everything!!’ Nitemare2020

And just in case like us you didn’t notice, there was also this.

‘The “Honk” sign is funny. The big sign is bitter.’ elliotron ‘Thanks for pointing out that gold. I didn’t notice it.’ Rohan-Ajit

‘Honk to wake our sleeping dropout Owen’

Source Reddit u/mississippimind