Katie Hopkins has been banned by Twitter and her final tweets are particularly satisfying

Farewell then, Katie Hopkins, permanently removed from Twitter for violating the platform’s ‘hateful conduct’ policy.

The move came hours after she complained that her blue tick, which lets users know an account is authentic, had been removed, and an online petition to have her suspended.

We hesitate to direct you towards any of her tweets, but her last handful make for particularly satisfying reading for reasons that will become obvious.

Finally, a news story to put a smile on your face.

H/T @JohnC99916