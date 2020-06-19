Donald Trump just tweeted a faked CNN news video – only 5 replies you need

We hesitate to suggest this is a new low for Donald Trump because by tomorrow it will be out of date.

But still, even for the so-called president, this was quite something, tweeting a faked CNN news video as part of his campaign against the so-called ‘fake news’ media.

Anyone with a reading age of, say, a 9-year-old could probably spot why it’s fake, ruling out a large number of Trump supporters.

Twitter labelled it ‘manipulated media’ just in case anyone was in any doubt. Here’s the genuine, unmanipulated CNN report.

So @POTUS just tweeted a fake, suggesting @CNN covered these toddlers like this. In reality this is how CNN reported this in 2019: Internet falls in love with these two toddlers hugging https://t.co/ydsxu8lTOC https://t.co/FHC7TgQeMo — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 19, 2020

And here are the only 5 replies you need.

Only you would take what is a beautiful example of love (showing racism is a learned behavior) & turn it into a pathetic attack on so-called "fake news" designed to discredit legitimate journalism. Bonus: Misspelling "Toddler" in the chyron is so on-brand! #SAD #LoserTrump https://t.co/y81hWhmCXD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2020

Imagine living through the last month in America, then turning around and trying to turn racism into a punchline. You'd cringe if your drunk uncle posted this, let alone the president. https://t.co/cqNBpdkRA5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2020

Those of us who write give ourselves a lot of grief every now and then about how difficult it is to produce work that feels adequate to the moment, but I think a lot of what's going on may be literally too stupid for words. https://t.co/p4GDjHPn2k — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) June 19, 2020

Yes, tweeting out a badly faked clip of a pretend CNN segment definitely proves that *they're* fake news, yes, that's a good one, Grandpa McRanty. Misspelling "toddler" was a nice touch. Super terrific job. https://t.co/mKfcnbGIMI — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 19, 2020

But maybe the best – certainly the most dignified – response came from CNN themselves.

CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better. https://t.co/T1nBtejZta — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 19, 2020

