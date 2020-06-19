Donald Trump just tweeted a faked CNN news video – only 5 replies you need

We hesitate to suggest this is a new low for Donald Trump because by tomorrow it will be out of date.

But still, even for the so-called president, this was quite something, tweeting a faked CNN news video as part of his campaign against the so-called ‘fake news’ media.

Anyone with a reading age of, say, a 9-year-old could probably spot why it’s fake, ruling out a large number of Trump supporters.

Twitter labelled it ‘manipulated media’ just in case anyone was in any doubt. Here’s the genuine, unmanipulated CNN report.

And here are the only 5 replies you need.

But maybe the best – certainly the most dignified – response came from CNN themselves.

