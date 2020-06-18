This 10-second clip from Nigel Farage’s latest video just went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

Nigel Farage’s latest video message has gone wildly viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Wow, this can’t have been easy to admit. Well done @Nigel_Farage pic.twitter.com/Ig85qxeaAQ — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) June 18, 2020

A lot of people appear not to realise it’s been cropped by Tom Neenan (@TNeenan on Twitter).

They can be roughly divided between those applauding him for his self-awareness, and people who are just totally confused.

Here’s the uncropped video in full, in the unlikely event you want to watch it.

It is time for truth and free speech to prevail. pic.twitter.com/e2FaypGawA — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 18, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it (Tom’s version, not the original).

Well done @Nigel_Farage The first step to recovery is recognising you have a problem. — Ben Hall (@benscribbles) June 18, 2020

The second is holding your breath under water for at least an hour — Huey (@huey07) June 18, 2020

when you accidentally live-stream a session with your therapist — Richard {type surname here} (@7january1610) June 18, 2020

Time for this beauty to get another outing. pic.twitter.com/1arkpH9tYN — Same💩different day (@Samedifferentd1) June 18, 2020

This is obviously an out of context edit, but if you agree with him why not consider donating here: https://t.co/MD9TXVWN9u — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) June 18, 2020

