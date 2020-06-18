This 10-second clip from Nigel Farage’s latest video just went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

Nigel Farage’s latest video message has gone wildly viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

A lot of people appear not to realise it’s been cropped by Tom Neenan (@TNeenan on Twitter).

They can be roughly divided between those applauding him for his self-awareness, and people who are just totally confused.

Here’s the uncropped video in full, in the unlikely event you want to watch it.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it (Tom’s version, not the original).

Source @TNeenan