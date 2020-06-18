Stephen King had the best response to Trump’s claim that the “1917 flu” ended the First World War

History has never been Donald Trump‘s strong point; in fact, we’re still waiting for one to present itself.

He has previously claimed that Americans took control of the airports during the 1770s, that the US and Italy had a shared heritage dating back thousands of years to Ancient Rome, and now – he seems to have concluded that the 1918 flu pandemic (or 1917 in Trump World) was responsible for ending the First World War.

The President again claims the “1917 flu” ended World War 1 pic.twitter.com/NIcUyb2Vt3 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 18, 2020

Although we’ve heard him say this before, it seems astonishing that he thinks it bears repeating.

I feel like I say this a lot, but y'all really did vote for one of the dumbest motherfuckers in this country. No. Spanish Flu didn't end WWI. Historians recognize the failure of the Schlieffen plan as the primary reason for Germany's defeat. https://t.co/4Urkbfu0jR pic.twitter.com/pwoZAzw0bm — Shane Morris (@IamShaneMorris) June 18, 2020

Hannity: Mmm hmm https://t.co/cHmwTpJQda — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 18, 2020

Trump said, “The Spanish flu of 1917 ended World War I.” How can anyone make these many mistakes, egregious mistakes, in 1 fucking sentence? How? Where does he get this stuff? #VeryStableImbecile — Tahar (@laseptiemewilay) May 4, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 This deep fake video of Trump saying the Spanish Flu ended World War I is hysterical! 🤣 [checks notes] Fuck off. It’s real??? 😳 pic.twitter.com/mg5s6Da5Ml — Extroverted Introvert (@JustJaggers) May 4, 2020

All I know for sure is that it devastated the airports of the revolutionary war It’s incredible how stupid this man is https://t.co/qUucRu5xCi — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) May 4, 2020

Of all the reactions we saw, this one from Stephen King seemed to say everything that needed to be said.

Trump just said the Spanish Flu ended World War I in 1917. I've said it before: if brains were black powder, Donald Trump couldn't blow his nose. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2020

Source @Acyn Image screengrab,