Stephen King had the best response to Trump’s claim that the “1917 flu” ended the First World War

History has never been Donald Trump‘s strong point; in fact, we’re still waiting for one to present itself.

He has previously claimed that Americans took control of the airports during the 1770s, that the US and Italy had a shared heritage dating back thousands of years to Ancient Rome, and now – he seems to have concluded that the 1918 flu pandemic (or 1917 in Trump World) was responsible for ending the First World War.

Although we’ve heard him say this before, it seems astonishing that he thinks it bears repeating.

Of all the reactions we saw, this one from Stephen King seemed to say everything that needed to be said.

